N. Korea's UN Ambassador Says New Sanctions Groups will Fail

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song reportedly said that efforts to form new groups to monitor UN sanctions on North Korea will fail.The ambassador made the remarks in a statement carried by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Sunday.Kim said that hostile forces may set up the second and third expert panels in the future but they are all bound to meet self-destruction with the passage of time.The envoy said that public sentiment in the international community has already turned its back on not only the UN panel which has been deceiving the public by disseminating fabricated data, but also on the forces that regard the UN as nothing more than a tool for world domination.Kim also condemned South Korea, the U.S. and 48 other countries for recently calling for efforts to continue "objective and independent" monitoring of the sanctions enforcement after the termination of the UN panel.The ambassador said that the dissolution of the UN panel was a judgment made by history on an illegal, plot-breeding organization to stamp out a sovereign state’s right to existence.The UN panel was officially dissolved last Tuesday as the UNSC failed to renew the mandate for the panel on March 28 due to a veto by permanent council member Russia.