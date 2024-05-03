Gov't Refutes Doctor Groups' Suspicions over Failure to Write Minutes from Quota Hike Discussions

Photo : KBS News

The government has refuted doctor groups' suspicions that authorities failed to write the minutes of a meeting in which officials discussed expanding the admissions quota at the nation's medical schools.At a press briefing on Tuesday, second vice health minister Park Min-soo said the government did keep the minutes from conference meetings for which minutes are required to be written under the Public Records Management Act.Park said the name of the meeting, list of attendees, agenda items, points of remarks, decisions reached and voting details are all included in the minutes, adding that the minutes have been kept for the health and medical policy review committee under the Framework Act on Health and Medical Services.Regarding the consultative body discussions on the quota hike between the government and the Korean Medical Association(KMA), the vice minister stated that the two sides have been transparent in releasing meeting outcomes through press releases and briefings.He added that since the consultative body is not one that is legally stipulated, there is no legal obligation to write the minutes from its meetings.