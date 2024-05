Photo : YONHAP News

The operator of Japan's crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has completed the fifth discharge of wastewater from the facility into the ocean.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Tuesday, Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) has released around seven-thousand-800 tons of wastewater since April 19.Although tritium levels exceeding the lower limit were detected from water samples collected near the outfall last Friday, the density of 29 becquerels per liter from one of the samples was far below 700 becquerels per liter, the level at which TEPCO would halt the discharge.Since the first discharge last August, around 39-thousand tons of ALPS-treated water have been released into the ocean.Kyodo said the sixth discharge is set to take place between May and June.