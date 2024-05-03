Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

'12.12: The Day,' 'Moving' Win Highest Honors at Baeksang Awards

Written: 2024-05-08 13:52:38Updated: 2024-05-08 14:33:55

'12.12: The Day,' 'Moving' Win Highest Honors at Baeksang Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

Director Kim Sung-soo’s historical action drama "12.12: The Day" and Disney Plus’ original Korean drama series "Moving" both won top honors at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

The 2023 film about South Korea's 1979 military coup, "12.12: The Day," won the grand prize for films during the awards ceremony Tuesday night, while "Moving," a sci-fi drama adapted from Kang Full's webtoon, won the biggest prize for television.

"12.12: The Day," which attracted over 13 million moviegoers, won triple accolades, also netting best film and best actor, the latter of which went to actor Hwang Jung-min for his portrayal of late former President Chun Doo-hwan.

"Moving," directed by Park In-je, became the second streaming service original series after Netflix's "Squid Game" to win the Baeksang grand prize. The sci-fi series also took home awards for best screenplay and best newcomer in the TV category.

The film that swept the highest number of awards was director Jang Jae-hyun's box-office hit paranormal thriller "Exhuma," which netted best director, best actress, best male newcomer and best technical achievement.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >