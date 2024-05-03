'12.12: The Day,' 'Moving' Win Highest Honors at Baeksang Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

Director Kim Sung-soo’s historical action drama "12.12: The Day" and Disney Plus’ original Korean drama series "Moving" both won top honors at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.The 2023 film about South Korea's 1979 military coup, "12.12: The Day," won the grand prize for films during the awards ceremony Tuesday night, while "Moving," a sci-fi drama adapted from Kang Full's webtoon, won the biggest prize for television."12.12: The Day," which attracted over 13 million moviegoers, won triple accolades, also netting best film and best actor, the latter of which went to actor Hwang Jung-min for his portrayal of late former President Chun Doo-hwan."Moving," directed by Park In-je, became the second streaming service original series after Netflix's "Squid Game" to win the Baeksang grand prize. The sci-fi series also took home awards for best screenplay and best newcomer in the TV category.The film that swept the highest number of awards was director Jang Jae-hyun's box-office hit paranormal thriller "Exhuma," which netted best director, best actress, best male newcomer and best technical achievement.