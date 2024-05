Photo : YONHAP News

A 22-meter tall mural wall featuring the Korean alphabet Hangeul will be erected at the new building of the Korean Cultural Center New York in Manhattan.According to the cultural center on Tuesday, it is set to collaborate with world-renowned New York-based installation artist Kang Ik-joong on the Hangeul Wall Project.The center has created a website at www-dot-hangeulwall-dot-org, inviting people around the world during the month of May to share a phrase related to the theme "Things I Love to Talk About." Phrases in other languages can be automatically translated into Korean.Kang will select one-thousand phrases to be used in creating the mural, which is set to be unveiled in September.South Korean actors Lee Byung-hun, Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Ji-min, Lee Ha-nee and Han Hyo-joo, as well as K-pop group BOYNEXTDOOR, have submitted their phrases.