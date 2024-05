Photo : YONHAP News

Pusan National University(PNU) on Tuesday rejected a plan to increase its admissions quota for the 2025 academic year.The decision came after a meeting held at the university headquarters on the day, attended by about 30 people including the president and college deans.The university's academic board rejected the revision of school regulations on the quota expansion in line with an allocation by the government, calling for sufficient social debate before any quota hike.An official at the university said that the committee members all agreed that the school should make decisions that will help resolve the medical student retention issue and the medical vacuum caused by the collective action of the trainee doctors.PNU is the first school to reject the planned medical school admissions quota hike among 32 medical schools.