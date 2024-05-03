Gov't Nearing Decision to Accept Indonesia's Proposed KF-21 Payment Reduction

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is reportedly nearing a decision to accept Indonesia's proposal to reduce its financial contribution in the joint development of the KF-21 fighter jet to around one-third of the previously pledged amount.At a press briefing on Wednesday, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said Seoul is seeking to downwardly adjust Jakarta's share of the payment to 600 billion won, or around 440 million U.S. dollars, to be completed by 2026.Indonesia formerly agreed to shoulder 20 percent of the total project cost, amounting to one-point-seven trillion won, later reduced to one-point-six trillion won, by June 2026. The deal was supposed to result in Indonesia manufacturing 48 jets after receiving a prototype and technical data from South Korea.Having accumulated an overdue payment of around one trillion won, Jakarta has recently suggested covering a total of 600 billion won, or about a third of the initial contribution, while also reducing the transfer of technical information from South Korea.In line with the payment reduction, a DAPA official said the provision of the KF-21 prototype will be reconsidered, as Seoul is also reportedly looking into informally sharing a summarized version of its technical data.