Photo : YONHAP News

Vice education minister Oh Seok-hwan on Wednesday expressed regret over Pusan National University’s(PNU) decision to reject its medical school admissions quota hike.During an emergency briefing on medical schools held at the Sejong Government Complex, the vice minister emphasized that the university must follow the plan as set forth by the education minister.He warned that the ministry is prepared to issue a rectification order, adding the school could face punitive action if it does not comply.PNU's academic board on Tuesday rejected a revision of school regulations reflecting the medical school admissions quota hike, citing the need for sufficient social debate to take place before making any decisions.Oh called on PNU to reconsider its decision and proceed with the planned medical school admissions quota hike.