Yoon Confident Robust S. Korea-US Alliance Will Not Change

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said he is confident that the robust alliance between South Korea and the United States will not change.Yoon made the remark at a press conference on Thursday, when asked about the upcoming negotiation to renew the allies' defense cost-sharing deal for the upkeep of the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK).Despite the negative opinion of Trump, who is seeking reelection, Yoon stated that there is a strong support for the alliance from the current U.S. administration, Congress and the private sector, Yoon said related negotiations and issues will be amicably resolved based on such support.When asked about the possible provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine, Yoon said Seoul is maintaining a firm policy of not providing lethal arms to anyone.The president said South Korea is doing its best to offer humanitarian and reconstruction assistance to Ukraine within its permitted financial scope in accordance with the country's constitutional spirit of respecting freedom and peace.On North Korea's suspected provision of weapons to Russia amid its war against Ukraine, Yoon said Seoul is taking necessary steps through the United Nations and the international community, as such actions from the North would be in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.