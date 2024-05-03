DP to Push to Pass Universal Livelihood Payout Bill in June

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) said it will push to pass a bill on a universal livelihood payout of 250-thousand won, or around 183 U.S. dollars, next month after the start of the 22nd National Assembly.Speaking to reporters after a party policy meeting on Thursday, DP floor spokesperson Noh Jong-myun said the opposition plans to first handle urgent bills related to public livelihoods and others that could change the state policy direction in June.The latter will likely include those vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol in the current 21st Assembly.The bill for a special counsel probe into a controversial military report on the death of a Marine last year, which recently passed the parliament for the second time, is expected to be put to a third vote should there be another presidential veto.The spokesperson said the floor leadership and the policy committee agreed that the DP should more actively table bills in the upcoming parliament.