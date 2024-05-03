Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

38 North Detects Signs of N. Korea's Construction of New Submarine

Written: 2024-05-09 15:48:41Updated: 2024-05-09 16:06:35

38 North Detects Signs of N. Korea's Construction of New Submarine

Photo : YONHAP News

An online outlet on North Korea said it has detected signs that Pyongyang has likely begun construction of a new submarine that is suspected of being the same class as the North’s Hero Kim Kun Ok ballistic missile submarine(SSBN) unveiled last September.

Citing recent commercial satellite images from the Sinpho South Shipyard, the U.S. monitoring website 38 North said on Wednesday that since late last year, hull components and other pieces of equipment were brought into the shipyard.

The first jig, which is a piece of submarine construction equipment, was observed through imagery from late December, with two more appearing by mid-February. Images from March 31 showed three hull sections, each measuring five-point-six, six-point-four and seven meters in diameter.

38 North said the hull section measurements suggest that the vessel under construction is likely the same class as the Sinpo-C class Hero Kim Kun Ok SSBN, which Pyongyang claims is its first "tactical nuclear attack submarine."

Imagery from April 27 also showed that a panel section above the Hero Kim Kun Ok's sail had been removed, while a mobile crane was seen parked with its boom in the stored position.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >