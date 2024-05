Photo : YONHAP News

Bank of Korea(BOK) Governor Rhee Chang-yong will depart for Basel, Switzerland on Friday to attend meetings of the Bank for International Settlements(BIS).According to the central bank on Thursday, Rhee is set to join the Global Economy Meeting and Meeting of Governors for discussions on the latest global economic and financial market conditions.The BOK governor is also expected to lead talks on global financial issues among officials from the central banks of major economies as the chair of the BIS Committee on the Global Financial System(CGFS).He will also participate in the BIS board of directors and economic consultative committee meetings as a BIS board member.