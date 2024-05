Photo : YONHAP News

Rain is forecast nationwide this weekend, making it the second consecutive weekend of precipitation.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Thursday, rains are expected in the central region between Saturday evening and early Sunday, and in the country's south and on Jeju Island between Saturday night and Sunday morning.While over 900 millimeters of precipitation was recorded over Jeju's mountainous areas last weekend, a maximum of over 100 millimeters is projected for the region over the upcoming weekend. From early Sunday, heavy rain of up to 20 millimeters per hour is expected on Jeju and in areas along the south coast.In Seoul and its surrounding region, five to 30 millimeters of precipitation is in the forecast.Following the rain, the KMA projected a possible entry of yellow dust from eastern China starting Sunday evening.