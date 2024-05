Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Thursday slammed President Yoon Suk Yeol's press conference marking the second anniversary of his inauguration.DP spokesperson Han Min-soo held a briefing at the National Assembly and said that Yoon's news conference failed to meet the expectations of the people who hoped for a reform of the government's policies.He added that the event was filled with self-praise, with no reflection on the administration's failure in state affairs.In particular, Han criticized Yoon's unwillingness to accept special counsel probes into First Lady Kim Keon-hee and a military report on the death of Marine Corporal Chae.The spokesperson vowed that the DP would answer the people's calls to “check and correct” the Yoon administration.