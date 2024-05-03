Citizens Choose Han River as Seoul's Representative Landmark

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul citizens chose the Han River as the capital's key landmark, while foreigners residing in the city picked Gwanghwamun Square as its symbol.The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday disclosed the results of the "2023 Seoul Survey" of 35-thousand-881 Seoul citizens from 20-thousand households, which showed that 48-point-three percent voted for the Han River as the city's major feature.That was followed by Gwanghwamun Square at 36-point-one percent, the ancient palaces at 32-point-three percent and N Seoul Tower at 17-point-two percent.The latest survey results are a stark contrast to the 2010 survey, where the Han River was ranked fourth, while the ancient palaces were ranked first among Seoul citizens.In a similar survey conducted of 25 hundred foreigners residing in the city for over 91 days, 45-point-nine percent chose Gwanghwamun Square as the most representative landmark, followed by the ancient palaces at 41-point-four percent, and the Dongdaemun Design Plaza at 25-point-six percent.