Prosecutors Question Civic Group Reps. in First Lady Handbag Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's acceptance of a luxury handbag have summoned representatives of civic groups that filed complaints against the pastor who handed Kim the bag.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday began questioning Public Welfare Committee secretary general Kim Sun-hwan and Hwalbindan chief Hong Jeong-sik.Last November, left-leaning online outlet Voice of Seoul released hidden camera footage of the first lady receiving the handbag, presumed to be worth three million won, or around two-thousand-200 U.S. dollars, from her acquaintance pastor Choi Jae-young in September 2022.The outlet also filed a complaint with the prosecution last December, accusing the first lady and President Yoon Suk Yeol of violating the country's anti-graft law. The two civic groups then filed complaints against Choi for alleged trespassing, obstruction of the performance of official duties through hierarchy, violating the anti-graft law and making false accusations.The state agency is expected to summon Choi for questioning next week, and Voice of Seoul chief Baek Eun-jong on May 20.