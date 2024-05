Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has elected three-term lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho as its floor leader for the 22nd National Assembly.The PPP said Choo was elected after securing the majority of votes cast by 102 of the total 108 lawmakers-elect on Thursday.Choo won 70 votes while Rep. Lee Jong-bae secured 21 and Rep. Song Seog-jun received eleven.Choo will serve a one-year term as the party’s floor leader.He formerly served as the first finance minister of the Yoon Suk Yeol government after heading the Office for Government Policy Coordination. He also served as first vice finance minister and vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission.Choo has served in key party posts, including vice floor leader, while also being a senior member of the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee, Special Committee on Budget and Accounts and House Steering Committee.