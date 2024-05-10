Pentagon: Support for Ukraine is Matter for S. Korea to Decide

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has repeated its stance that items of support for Ukraine are a matter for the South Korean government to decide, after President Yoon Suk Yeol reaffirmed the commitment to refrain from directly supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine on Thursday.Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder issued the position on Thursday during a press briefing when asked to comment on Yoon’s remarks, saying that he will let South Korea speak for itself when it comes to what it feels comfortable with providing to support Ukraine.The spokesperson added that South Korea is an incredible ally that has provided non-lethal assistance to Ukraine and supports the broader effort to deter and prevent Russian aggression in the Eastern European nation.During a press conference on Thursday, President Yoon said that the war in Ukraine is an illegal attack that is not permitted under international law.The president added that in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution of South Korea that respects freedom and peace, the government is doing its best to provide humanitarian assistance and support for reconstruction efforts for Ukraine.Yoon stressed that South Korea will not directly ship deadly weapons to Ukraine, adding the country is supporting Ukraine abiding by its strict policy not to provide any country with offensive lethal weapons.