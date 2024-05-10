Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2024-05-10 13:31:44Updated: 2024-05-10 15:26:46

Gallup: Yoon's Approval Rating Stays at 24%, Lowest for 6th Republic Pres. after 2 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating stayed at 24 percent as he marked the second anniversary of his inauguration on Friday.

In a Gallup Korea survey of one-thousand adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday, 24 percent of respondents approved of the president's handling of state affairs, the same as the previous poll two weeks earlier. Sixty-seven percent were dissatisfied, up two percentage points in the same period.

While the effects of Yoon's press conference this week was not fully reflected as it was held on the last day of the poll, eleven percent of those satisfied cited the administration's diplomacy, and another seven percent, the medical school admissions quota hike.

Nineteen percent of those dissatisfied picked the economy, people’s livelihoods and inflation, and 15 percent, the president's insufficient communication with the public.

The approval rate of 24 percent, which follows the administration's all-time low of 23 percent following the ruling party's recent election defeat, is the lowest rating a president of the Sixth Republic has received following their second year in office.

The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
