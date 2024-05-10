Envoys from S. Korea, China Discuss Korean Peninsula Issues in Tokyo

Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys from South Korea and China met for the first time in two months on the margins of the multilateral Northeast Asia Cooperation Dialogue held in Tokyo on Thursday.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Lee Jun-il, director-general for North Korean nuclear affairs, discussed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and response measures with Liu Xiaoming, China's special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs.The South Korean side apparently asked China to play an active role in blocking the North's provocations and fulfilling sanctions under United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.The latest two-way dialogue comes ahead of a visit to China by foreign minister Cho Tae-yul later this month and an expected trilateral summit with Japan set to be held in Seoul.The South Korean envoy also held a one-on-one with U.S. Senior Official for the North Jung Pak on Friday, where the two sides agreed on the importance of China's role in addressing peninsula issues and to continue communication through various channels.