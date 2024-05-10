Unification Ministry: N. Korea Tore Down S. Korean-built Fire Station at Mt. Geumgang Resort

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Unification said Friday that Pyongyang dismantled a South Korean-built fire station at the Mount Geumgang resort in North Korea last month.According to ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam during a regular press briefing, the government expressed strong regret that Pyongyang unilaterally dismantled the fire station that was built using the South Korean government's budget.The spokesperson added that the North's actions cannot be justified under any circumstances and that North Korean authorities must take full responsibility for infringing on the South Korean government's property rights, vowing to push for the filing of a compensation lawsuit.The fire station was located at the Mount Geumgang Special Tourist Zone and was one of two South Korean government-built facilities, including a separated family meeting center.The North also dismantled major facilities owned by Hyundai Asan, the South Korean operator of the now-suspended Mount Geumgang tour program, including the Haegumgang Hotel, which was demolished in 2022.