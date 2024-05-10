Japanese Minister: Administrative Guidance Not Issued to Target Management Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's interior affairs and communications minister said the government's issuance of an administrative guidance to LY Corporation was not done from the perspective of management rights.According to Japan's Kyodo News, Minister of Interior Affairs and Communications Takeaki Matsumoto said Friday that the government had requested a fundamental review of the relationship regarding the significant degree of capital control and the security governance of the group, and not its management rights.However, the minister did not elaborate on why the matter is unrelated to management rights.The comments come after the ministry issued the advisory to LY Corporation, the operator of the Line chat app and internet portal Yahoo Japan, requesting it to decrease its capital dependence on South Korean tech firm Naver, following a string of data leaks.The move is seen as an attempt by the Japanese government to put pressure on Naver to sell its stake in LY Corporation, which is a 50-50 joint venture between the South Korean company and Japan's SoftBank Group.