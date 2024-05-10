Menu Content

Gov't to Take Responsibility for Safety, Management of Adopted Children

Written: 2024-05-10 15:14:54Updated: 2024-05-10 15:41:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will seek to establish an adoption system in which the state takes responsibility for the safety and management of all adopted children.

Under the health ministry's plan announced on Friday, ahead of the enforcement of revised laws on domestic and overseas adoption set for July next year, local governments will allow for a child to be adopted only when it is decided to be in the child's best interests. 

Heads of local governments will protect children being considered for adoption while the ministry investigates the eligibility of prospective adoptive parents.

The ministry will implement policies to vitalize adoption within the country, while minimizing overseas adoption, which stood at 34-point-five percent of all adoptions in 2023.

Efforts will be made to vitalize foster care, such as improving the legal representative system to allow foster parents to open a bank account, mobile phone service or get a passport issued for any child in their care.
