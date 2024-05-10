Menu Content

Science

Strong Winds and Rain Nationwide to Last until Sunday Morning

Written: 2024-05-11 13:34:03Updated: 2024-05-11 14:29:16

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain is expected to fall across the country on Saturday, with strong winds hitting the mountains and coastal areas in Gangwon Province. 

According to weather authorities on Saturday, rain will start falling from the central region and spread to most areas nationwide, to last until Sunday morning.

As much as over 120 millimeters of precipitation is forecast until Sunday in most mountainous areas in Jeju, over 80 millimeters near Mount Jiri, between 20 to 60 millimeters in other southern parts of the country and Jeju, as well as five to 30 millimeters in the metropolitan area, Gangwon Province, and North Chungcheong Province. 

Afternoon highs will stand between 20 to 27 degrees Celsius, one to five degrees lower than Friday. 

Wind as strong as 25 meters per second is forecast in some areas. 

Clearer skies are expected for most parts of the country from Sunday morning, while rain will continue in Jeju and the southern part of the nation until the morning.
