S. Korea, US Hold Cyber Security SSG Meeting to Check Up on Response, Discuss Key Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office and the White House held a meeting of the allies' Senior Steering Group(SSG) on cyber security to check up on protection of key infrastructures and response to global cyber threats, and to discuss key policy issues.At the third SSG session attended by officials in security, intelligence, diplomacy, science and technology, and defense in San Francisco on Friday, the two sides also sought ways to continuously bolster bilateral cooperation in cyber security.The South Korean delegation explained Seoul's latest software supply chain security policy, which was then followed by an exchange of views on two-way cooperation extending to the private sector and related industries.The allies plan to continue seeking cooperation on various issues pertaining to cyber security through the SSG and working group.South Korea's National Security Office and the White House National Security Council jointly launched the SSG last June for the allies' pan-national response against global cyber threats.