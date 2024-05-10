Menu Content

First SFTS Death of 2024 Confirmed

Written: 2024-05-11 13:47:32Updated: 2024-05-11 16:49:10

Photo : YONHAP News

The first death from Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome(SFTS) was confirmed this year in Hongcheon County, Gangwon Province. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that a man in his eighties passed away, ten days after he first started receiving treatment for symptoms including high fever.

According to the KDCA, the man started feeling the symptoms four days after he tended to his vegetable garden.

The patient was confirmed to have SFTS on Tuesday, but passed away on Friday while receiving treatment.

One can contract SFTS after being bitten by a tick carrying the virus. With an incubation period of five to 14 days, common symptoms of the disease include high fever, muscle pain, and fatigue. The fatality rate in Korea stands at 18-point-seven percent. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.
 
The KDCA cautioned people to look out for ticks while outdoors, and to wear long sleeve clothes if possible when doing farm work or hiking.
