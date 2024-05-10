NIS to Block Online Video of Song Praising N. Korean Leader Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's spy agency plans to block an online video of a song released by North Korea praising regime leader Kim Jong-un, which has gone viral on short-form video platforms.An official at the National Intelligence Service(NIS) said on Saturday that the agency will request the Korea Communications Standards Commission to block domestic access to the video, titled "Friendly Father."The official said that the video should be banned, in accordance with the Information and Communications Network Act, which bans distribution of details on acts in violation of the National Security Law through information and communications networks.A music video of the song, which Pyongyang released on April 17, can currently be accessed in South Korea through YouTube, and additional video contents using the song have appeared on other platforms like TikTok.Last year, the standards commission blocked YouTube channels featuring young women which the North had used for its propaganda upon request by the NIS.