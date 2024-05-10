Gov't Awards Commendations to 15 People for Contributions to Protecting Adoptee Rights

Photo : KBS

The government awarded commendations to 15 people for their contributions to protecting rights and interests of adopted children and raising public awareness about adoption marking the 19th Adoption Day.The recipients of the presidential commendation on Saturday include Jeon Seong-shin, an adoptive parent and adoption educator and Song Hyeon-jong, an official at the Seoul Family Court who has contributed to the establishment of the court's adoption review procedures.Lee Su-ho, a foster parent at the Eastern Social Welfare Society, and Kang Shin-hye, an official at the Korea Welfare Services who has counseled prospective adoptive parents, received a citation from the prime minister.On Friday, the government pledged to establish an adoption system in which the state takes responsibility for the safety and management of all adopted children, ahead of the enforcement of revised laws on adoption set for July next year.The health ministry will implement policies to vitalize adoption within the country, while minimizing overseas adoption. Efforts will be made to improve the legal representative system to allow foster parents to open a bank account, mobile phone service or get a passport issued for any child in their care.