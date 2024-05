Photo : YONHAP News

"Come Back to Me," the latest song released by RM of K-pop group BTS, has debuted atop iTunes Top Songs charts in 82 countries around the world.According to the artist's management agency Big Hit Music, the track topped the charts in numerous countries including Germany, France, Japan and Brazil as of 9 a.m. Saturday."Come Back to Me" also topped the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song charts as of the date of release on Friday.The indie pop genre track with a message that reads, "Everything comes back, though not necessarily everything," will be included in RM's second solo album titled "Right Place, Wrong Person," set to be released on May 24.RM is currently serving his mandatory military duty and is set to be discharged next June.