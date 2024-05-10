Menu Content

Court Orders State Compensation for Inmates Confined to Excessively Narrow Space

Written: 2024-05-11 15:39:25Updated: 2024-05-11 16:55:18

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has ordered state compensation for inmates confined to excessively narrow spaces.

According to the judicial community on Saturday, the Seoul Central District Court ordered the state to pay damages of 50-thousand to two-point-five million won, or 36 to one-thousand-800 U.S. dollars, to 16 of 29 plaintiffs. The total compensation amounts to eight-point-05 million won.

In March 2021, the plaintiffs sought compensation, claiming they have suffered psychologically while each being confined to space smaller than two-point-58 square meters, which they said was the minimum space to maintain human dignity according to the justice ministry's guidelines.

The court dismissed the government's claims that the high-density incarceration was inevitable amid pandemic quarantine.

It, however, only accepted claims from those imprisoned in spaces of less than two square meters, citing the Supreme Court's initial ruling that ordered state compensation in 2022.
