N. Korea's Lazarus Stole over 1,000 Gigabytes of Data from S. Korean Court Computer Network

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean hacking group has been found to have stolen a massive amount of data from a South Korean court network for over two years.According to a joint probe by the police, the prosecution and the National Intelligence Service, a total of one-thousand-14 gigabytes worth of data and documents were leaked from Seoul's court computer network between January 2021 and February 2023 by Lazarus, known as a North Korea-linked cyber hacking group.The leaked data is much larger than the previously known figure of hundreds of gigabytes.To avoid tracking, the hacking group reportedly stole data through eight domestic and overseas servers, and the police found about 51-hundred files remaining on one of these servers.The leaked files include detailed personal information about individual debtors for financial rehabilitation, such as names, resident registration numbers, financial records and others.The identified files, however, represent just half a percent of the total leaked files.