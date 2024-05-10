Kishida Vows to Continue Efforts to Seek Summit with N. Korean Leader to Resolve Abduction Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has reportedly vowed to continue efforts to seek a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to resolve the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by the North.Speaking at a rally organized by victims' relatives on Saturday in Tokyo, Kishida expressed his intent to advance high-level discussions with Pyongyang under his direct command to realize the summit.According to Kyodo News, the Japanese prime minister added that it is important for top leaders to form a relationship that enables them to speak frankly to tackle difficult issues.Kishida has expressed his wishes multiple times to hold a summit with Kim to resolve the long-standing issue, with the two nations known to have had secret consultations since last year.South Korea's former National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug told reporters in Tokyo last week that North Korea and Japan met multiple times in a third country and consultations were under way.