36% of Young Couples Embrace DINK Lifestyle

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A report finds that more than one third of young Korean couples are "dual income, no kids" couples, or DINKs, amid the country's chronically low birthrate.According to the report by the Korea Labor Institute on Sunday, as of 2022, 27-point-one percent of married couples aged 25 and 39 had no children, up about five percentage points from 22-point-two percent in 2013.The percentage of childless couples was even higher at 36-point-three percent among the couples who both work, jumping 15-point-three percentage points from 21 percent in 2013.Among couples with a single breadwinner, however, only 13-point-five percent were childless in 2022, almost unchanged from the 12-point-three percent tallied in 2013.The report also looked into the ratios of working wives among the childless couples and the couples with children.In the case of the childless couples, 71 percent of them had working wives in 2022, with the ratio soaring from 53-point-two percent over a decade.In contrast, the ratio was 40 percent among the couples with children, up just four percentage points over the period, indicating many wives among couples with children still give up economic activities due to difficulties in balancing work with childbirth and childcare.