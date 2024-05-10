KDI: Economic Sluggishness Easing on Strong Chip Exports

Photo : KBS News

The state-run Korea Development Institute (KDI) has assessed that economic stagnation is easing on the back of strong exports of semiconductors.The KDI said in a monthly economic assessment report on Sunday that the continued rise in exports and producton of semiconductors is contributing to easing the economic sluggishness.The KDI maintained the assessment that the economic sluggishness has been easing for eight straight months since October last year.In March, overall industrial output increased zero-point-two percent from a year earlier.Mining and manufacturing production rose zero-point-seven percent on-year, with the output of semiconductors soaring 30-point-three percent.Facility investments declined four-point-eight percent on-month in March, with the fall widening from the zero-point-nine percent drop in the previous month.Exports increased 13-point-eight percent on-year in April on the back of strong semiconductor exports.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, declined two-point-seven percent in March from a year ago.