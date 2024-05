Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Army Chief of Staff Park An-su will visit the United States this week for talks with his U.S. counterpart Randy George to discuss cooperation and exchanges between their armies.According to the Army, Park is set to depart for the United States on Sunday for a weeklong visit.Park will meet with the U.S. Army’s chief of staff at the Pentagon and attend the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium in Hawaii.The chief of staff will hold high-level talks with his counterparts from major countries to discuss cooperation in the military and defense industry and explore ways to boost regional peace and stability.The Army said that Park is also scheduled to visit the U.S. Army Pacific in Hawaii and discuss ways to boost joint drills on the island.