Photo : KBS News

More than four-thousand people were indicted for stalking offenses during the eight months since the anti-stalking law was revised in July last year.According to the Justice Ministry on Sunday, four-thousand-299 people were prosecuted for stalking crimes between July last year and this March, up 37 percent from a year earlier.The ministry said as of March, there were a total of 468 cases of public defender support for stalking victims, which was introduced in January.The so-called anti-stalking law was enacted in 2021 and revised the following year after a female subway worker was killed by a male coworker accused of stalking and harassing the victim.Under the revision, stalkers now face criminal punishment regardless of a victim's consent. It also mandates the use of electronic ankle monitors for individuals convicted of stalking offenses.