Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation are expected to see clear skies on Sunday, but yellow dust will affect the country.As of Sunday noon, fine dust levels stood at "bad" or "very bad" levels in most parts of the nation, except the southern port city of Busan.The National Institute of Environmental Research said that fine dust levels will remain at "bad" levels throughout Sunday in Gangwon and Jeolla Provinces, Daegu and Jeju Island.Yellow dust is forecast to let up on Sunday night.The nation is expected to see clear skies on Monday, with fine dust levels returning to normal levels.Afternoon highs for Monday are forecast to range from 19 to 26 degrees, including 24 for Seoul, similar to Sunday.