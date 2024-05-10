S. Korea, US to Hold Second Round of Defense Cost-Sharing Talks in Seoul Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are expected to hold their second round of talks in Seoul next week on the sharing of costs for the upkeep of U.S. Forces Korea.A diplomatic source told KBS that a U.S. delegation led by chief negotiator Linda Specht will visit South Korea for the talks early next week.The source reportedly said that the talks will be held early next week, with coordination under way on the specific details of the schedule.In the second round of talks, the two sides are expected to launch negotiations in earnest regarding the size of each side’s contribution to defense costs and the terms of the new deal.The two sides formed their respective negotiating teams in early March and held the first round of talks in Hawaii from April 23 to 25 to exchange their basic positions.In the Special Measures Agreement(SMA) talks in 2021, South Korea agreed to raise the payment by 13-point-nine percent from 2019 to one-point-183 trillion won.The current SMA is set to expire at the end of 2025.