Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul is set to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday.Meeting in Beijing, the top diplomats are expected to exchange opinions on bilateral relations and regional and global issues.They are also likely to discuss the specific schedule and agenda for a trilateral summit between South Korea, China and Japan, which is expected to take place in Seoul late May.Cho will meet Wang for the first time since the foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan met for talks in Busan in November last year.Cho’s trip marks the first official visit to Beijing by a South Korean foreign minister since November 2017, when then-foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha visited China’s capital.During the trip, Cho will also meet with South Korean businesspeople working in China and hold a conference of South Korean consuls general in China to discuss political and cultural exchanges.