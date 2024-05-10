Cho: FM Talks 1st Step to Create New Momentum for S. Korea-China Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul said that he will take an important first step in creating new momentum in the development of Korea-China relations during his trip to Beijing.The minister made the remarks to reporters on Monday at Gimpo International Airport before departing for Beijing for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.Cho said that in the grave geopolitical environment, his trip will provide an important opportunity to promote strategic communication on Korean Peninsula issues, regional and global affairs, and ways to improve bilateral relations.Cho, who is set to hold talks with Wang on Monday afternoon in Beijing, said that he will have frank and in-depth discussions with Wang.The minister said that he will make the government’s position clear on matters of principle but will focus on areas with great potential for cooperation, in order to lay a solid foundation for the development of bilateral ties.He added that he will raise the issue of China’s forced repatriation of North Korean defectors as it’s an important issue of concern for the Seoul government and that he will listen to the opinion of the Chinese side.