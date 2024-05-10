Menu Content

Former Division Commander Appears for Police Questioning on Marine's Death

Written: 2024-05-13 11:08:27Updated: 2024-05-13 15:24:33

Photo : YONHAP News

Lim Seong-geun, former commander of the First Division of the Marine Corps, has appeared for questioning in a police probe into the death of a young Marine last year.

The Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency is questioning Lim as a suspect for the first time on Monday, about ten months after Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun died during a mission to search for civilian victims of heavy downpours last summer.

Arriving at the police station at around 8:50 a.m., Lim said that he prays for the peace of the Marine who unfortunately died in the line of duty, offering his apologies to the bereaved family. 

Lim, who was commander of Chae’s unit at the time of the young Marine’s death, apologized for causing public concern.

The former commander then denied allegations that he had ordered an underwater search to find missing people, saying that unverified false facts and claims have been rampant.

Lim stressed that he will actively cooperate with the police investigation to shed light on the case.
