Prime Minister Urges Doctors' Groups Not to Disclose Gov't Materials on Quota Increase

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has criticized the move by doctors’ groups to disclose government materials supporting its decision to increase the medical school admissions quota, calling it an attempt to “interfere with a fair trial” by influencing public opinion and pressuring the court.The prime minister issued the criticism on Monday mentioning that legal representatives of the medical community announced the plan to disclose the government's documents in a press conference.The documents that the legal representatives plan to reveal are those that the government submitted to the Seoul High Court upon the court’s order to hand in materials showing the reasoning behind its decision to increase admissions quota by two-thousand.The prime minister said that if the doctors’ groups have differing opinions regarding the data, they may file a complaint according to legal procedures, urging them not to disclose the data before the court makes a decision, which will likely come this week.Han reiterated that the government decided on the quota increase based on science-backed research reports that predicted a shortage of ten-thousand doctors by 2035