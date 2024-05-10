3 Main Culprits in 2022 Namyangju Burglary Apprehended in Philippines

Photo : YONHAP News

The three main culprits behind a burglary at an apartment complex in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Namyangju two years ago have been apprehended in the Philippines.According to the National Police Agency(NPA) on Sunday, the three people, who had been subject to Interpol's Red Notice, were arrested in the Philippines' Cebu on May 3.The three perpetrators in their 20s and 30s, along with four accomplices, are accused of breaking into an apartment unit in June 2022, before assaulting and threatening their victims and stealing cash and valuables worth 130 million won, or around 95-thousand U.S. dollars.While the four accomplices were apprehended last November, authorities obtained information that the other three had fled to Cebu, the Philippines in early February, prompting the NPA to cooperate with local authorities.The suspects are currently being held at a local immigration facility in Manila awaiting deportation, upon which they are expected to be repatriated to South Korea.