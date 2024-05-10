New Floor Leaders Meet for 1st Time, Engage in War of Nerves

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly elected floor leaders from the rival political parties met for the first time, where they seemingly engaged in a war of nerves over issues of partisan dispute.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, who paid a courtesy call to his main opposition Democratic Party(DP) counterpart Park Chan-dae on Monday, said he had high expectations about working with Park, who is well-characterized as someone agreeable to work with.Park, in response, said he anticipates that Choo, a former finance minister, would contribute toward resolving economic and livelihood issues based on his experiences in dealing with the economy.The DP floor leader then mentioned the opposition's push to pass a bill on universal livelihood payout of 250-thousand won, or around 183 U.S. dollars, and President Yoon Suk Yeol's acceptance of a special counsel probe into a controversial military report on the death of a Marine last year. Choo, in response, called to hold off on discussing specific matters for another time.Following a closed-door meeting, both Choo and Park said they had agreed to meet frequently for discussions.