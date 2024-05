Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Cambodia will hold a summit on Thursday, during Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet's official visit to South Korea.According to the presidential office in Seoul on Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to seek ways to promote the two sides' cooperation in defense, trade, development, and infrastructure construction.The Cambodian leader, who succeeded his father Hun Sen last year, will be making the official trip from Wednesday through Saturday.