Photo : YONHAP News

Entry to over 70 national heritage sites will be free of charge this week from Wednesday through Sunday to mark the opening of the state heritage agency under a new name.According to the Cultural Heritage Administration(CHA) on Monday, access to 76 national heritage sites, including the four royal palaces of Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu and Changgyeong in Seoul, will be free during the period.The event comes ahead of the agency's launch on Friday under its new name, the Korea Heritage Service.A special reenactment of a royal stroll around Gyeongbok Palace will be held daily between Friday and Sunday, while a musical performance featuring court music and dance from the Joseon Dynasty will take place on Friday and Saturday at Changdeok Palace.The National Palace Museum of Korea will hold a royal book fair from Friday until May 27.