Top Office: Naver's Interests Are Top Priority, Gov't to Do 'Whatever is Necessary'

Photo : YONHAP News

The top office reiterated its stance that it will put the interests of the people and companies in Korea first, and do everything necessary to resolve the ongoing LY Corporation issue.Sung Tae-yoon, director of national policy at the presidential office on Monday announced the government's position on the matter, emphasizing that it will continue to provide support for Naver.Sung added that the government will provide support so that the company can make decisions without concerns about unfavorable conditions overseas.While he vowed the government would respond firmly and strongly to any unfair measures, Sung also stressed that anti-Japanese sentiment that may form due to the conflict only damages national interests and does not help protect South Korean companies.Another presidential official called on Naver to provide a more factual and specific position on the matter so that the government can do its best to provide the company with support.