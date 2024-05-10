Gov't, Medical Community Lock Horns after Court Submission of Quota Hike Documents

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a dispute between the government and the medical community over the basis of the former's push to expand medical school admissions quota by two-thousand, medical professors released related documents the government had submitted to the court.According to the government's policy review agenda and minutes released by the medical community's legal counsel on Monday, some review panel members had opposed the two-thousand quota hike, when the plan was approved on February 6.The health ministry said 23 out of 25 panel members had attended the February 6 meeting, of which 19 supported the two-thousand quota hike. The four that had opposed the plan had only differed regarding the scope of the expansion.The medical community, on the other hand, claimed that specific reference to a hike of two-thousand is only included in the minutes from the February 6 meeting, and that there was criticism from a participant over the government's unilateral announcement without a prior expert debate.The Seoul High Court is expected to rule this week on an appeal filed by the Medical Professors Association of Korea, trainee doctors and medical students seeking a suspension of execution on the planned quota expansion.