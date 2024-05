Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media reported that its leader personally drove a launcher vehicle carrying a new 240 millimeter multiple rocket launcher and ordered the strengthening of artillery capabilities.According to the Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made the order during his on-site visits to major defense industrial enterprises over the weekend.Kim toured the production site of transporter erector launchers(TEL) and reviewed this year's production plans and performances.Kim expressed satisfaction with the automation systems and quality of launcher vehicles while emphasizing the need to further expand the production results by increasing scientific and technological capabilities.Back in February, the North said it had developed new 240 millimeter rocket launcher shells that could boost its weapons capabilities. The launcher is often mentioned when Pyongyang threatens Seoul.