Reshuffle at Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office amid Investigation into First Lady's Dior Bag Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which is leading the investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee's acceptance of a Dior bag, has had a personnel reshuffle.The announcement was made as the Ministry of Justice confirmed on Monday the new appointments and transfers of 39 prosecutors at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office level, which will be implemented from May 16.Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office chief Lee Chang-soo was appointed as the new chief prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, while Song Kyung-ho, the current chief of the Seoul office was appointed as the chief of the Busan High Prosecutors' Office.First deputy prosecutor Kim Chang-jin and fourth deputy prosecutor Ko Hyung-gon, who had led the investigation related to the first lady were both replaced.The justice ministry said the appointments will contribute to the stable operation of the ministry and the prosecution by resolving the vacuum in some Supreme Prosecutors' Office-level positions that have been left vacant for an extended period.